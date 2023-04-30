The Boston Red Sox, including Connor Wong (.280 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .222 with four doubles and five walks.

In 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), Wong has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

In 14.3% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.

He has scored in seven games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

