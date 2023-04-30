Dmitry Orlov and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Orlov intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dmitry Orlov vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Orlov Season Stats Insights

Orlov has averaged 22:32 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Orlov has scored a goal in six of 66 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Orlov has a point in 30 of 66 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 28 of 66 games this year, Orlov has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Orlov's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Orlov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Orlov Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 66 Games 16 36 Points 9 7 Goals 0 29 Assists 9

