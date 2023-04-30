The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.333 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .174.
  • In eight of 20 games this season, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.48 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up 21 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.60 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 19th in ERA (2.60), 64th in WHIP (1.446), and 48th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
