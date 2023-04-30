Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jarren Duran -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .409 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Duran will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year (41.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
