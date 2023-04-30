On Sunday, Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .152 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .207 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 24 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 24 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 10 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (40.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings