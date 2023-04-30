Patrice Bergeron Player Prop Bets: Bruins vs. Panthers - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bergeron are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.
Patrice Bergeron vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Bergeron Season Stats Insights
- Bergeron has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +35).
- In 26 of 78 games this year Bergeron has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.
- Bergeron has a point in 44 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points 11 times.
- In 26 of 78 games this year, Bergeron has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- Bergeron's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bergeron going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.
Bergeron Stats vs. the Panthers
- The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Florida
|78
|Games
|13
|58
|Points
|27
|Goals
|31
|Assists
