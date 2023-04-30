Red Sox vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians and starter Logan Allen on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.
The Guardians are +110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Red Sox (-135). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9 runs.
Red Sox vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Red Sox
|-135
|+110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Red Sox Recent Betting Performance
- In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.
Red Sox Betting Records & Stats
- The Red Sox have an 8-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- Boston has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.
- The Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Boston has played in 28 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-9-0).
- The Red Sox have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Red Sox Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-7
|6-7
|10-4
|4-9
|8-9
|6-4
