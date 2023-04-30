Player prop bet odds for Rafael Devers, Jose Ramirez and others are available when the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Chris Sale Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Sale Stats

The Red Sox's Chris Sale (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Sale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Sale Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Orioles Apr. 24 5.0 9 5 5 0 1 vs. Twins Apr. 18 6.0 3 1 1 11 2 at Rays Apr. 12 4.0 7 6 5 6 2 at Tigers Apr. 6 5.0 4 3 3 7 3 vs. Orioles Apr. 1 3.0 7 7 7 6 2

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Devers Stats

Devers has 26 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs, nine walks and 27 RBI.

He has a .239/.298/.578 slash line on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has six doubles, a triple, three home runs, nine walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .301/.363/.451 on the season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Apr. 29 2-for-6 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .291/.405/.485 so far this year.

Ramirez has recorded at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .412 with two doubles, five walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has three doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.383/.327 so far this year.

Kwan enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

