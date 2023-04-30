Nestor Cortes Jr. and Martin Perez are the projected starters when the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers play on Sunday at Globe Life Field.

Yankees vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are ninth in MLB play with 34 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .226 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

New York is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (114 total).

The Yankees' .299 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 16th in the majors.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

New York has the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.35).

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.142).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees are sending Cortes (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Cortes is looking to pick up his third quality start of the year.

Cortes is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the hill.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Twins L 6-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins W 12-6 Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away - -

