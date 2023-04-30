When the New York Yankees (15-13) and Texas Rangers (16-11) square of at Globe Life Field on Sunday, April 30, Nestor Cortes Jr. will get the ball for the Yankees, while the Rangers will send Martin Perez to the mound. The game will start at 2:35 PM ET.

The favored Yankees have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Yankees and Rangers matchup but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Yankees (-125) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $18.00 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Aaron Judge get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Yankees vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 68.2%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have a 13-7 record (winning 65% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-1 across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rangers have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +300 - 2nd

