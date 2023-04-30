Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Marcus Semien and others in the New York Yankees-Texas Rangers matchup at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Nestor Cortes Jr. Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Cortes Stats

Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-1) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his sixth start of the season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Cortes will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

The 28-year-old's 3.49 ERA ranks 40th, 1.059 WHIP ranks 20th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 31st among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cortes Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 25 5.0 5 4 3 6 1 vs. Angels Apr. 20 6.0 4 3 3 7 2 vs. Twins Apr. 14 7.0 5 2 2 7 0 at Orioles Apr. 9 5.1 4 2 2 5 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 3 5.0 7 1 1 3 0

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Torres Stats

Torres has 22 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .244/.361/.433 so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 26 2-for-5 2 1 2 6 0 at Twins Apr. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 30 hits with six doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.352/.472 so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Reds Apr. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, seven home runs, eight walks and 29 RBI (26 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .255/.307/.500 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Apr. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds Apr. 26 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Reds Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

