On Monday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

Cal Quantrill TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is hitting .159 with four walks.

In five of 17 games this year (29.4%), Hicks has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings