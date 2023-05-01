Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .159 with four walks.
- In five of 17 games this year (29.4%), Hicks has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In five games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
