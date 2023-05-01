On Monday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Rangers.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is hitting .159 with four walks.
  • In five of 17 games this year (29.4%), Hicks has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 17 games this season.
  • Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 9
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .303 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.