The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.319 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.479) thanks to 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten at least one hit in 79.3% of his games this season (23 of 29), with at least two hits 11 times (37.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.8% of his games this year, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 12 games this year (41.4%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 65.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 11 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings