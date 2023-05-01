Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .308 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the mound, May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.476) and OPS (.845) this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 50th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 28 games this season, with more than one hit in 17.9% of them.
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Rizzo has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (35.7%), including three multi-run games (10.7%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
- Quantrill (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
