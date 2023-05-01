The Boston Celtics are 9-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 9)

76ers (+ 9) Pick OU: Over (214)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

Boston (13-12-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 9 points or more this season (50%) than Philadelphia (2-0) does as a 9+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, Boston does it in fewer games (52.4% of the time) than Philadelphia (53.7%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the 76ers as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowing 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% threes this season. Of the team's buckets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

