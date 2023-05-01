The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -10.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.

The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.

Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.

The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.

In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 7.0 more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39 76ers 48-34 1-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 39-21 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-13 48-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 43-7 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 35-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 41-18 41-10 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-16

