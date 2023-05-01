Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .280 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .200 with three walks.
- Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in nine games this year (42.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his 21 games this year.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.06 team ERA ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Quantrill (1-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .303 batting average against him.
