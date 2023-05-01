The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .200 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 48.0% of his 25 games this year, with more than one hit in 16.0% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 25 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 11
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 26 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .303 against him.
