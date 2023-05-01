On Monday, Rafael Devers (.244 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .232 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 143rd, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

In 16 of 28 games this season (57.1%) Devers has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's homered in nine of them (32.1%), and in 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has driven in a run in 15 games this year (53.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (25.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 16 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings