The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win versus the Hawks, Williams put up four points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

We're going to break down Williams' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 7.3 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.4 Assists -- 1.4 1.5 PRA -- 17.7 16.2 PR 15.5 16.3 14.7



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 31 14 8 1 0 0 1

