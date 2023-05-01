Willie Calhoun -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on May 1 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .237 with a double and two walks.
  • This year, Calhoun has recorded at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
  • Calhoun has had an RBI in three games this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 7
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Quantrill makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In five games this season, the 28-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .303 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.