In the series opener on Monday, May 1, Domingo German will take the hill for the New York Yankees (15-14) as they square off against the Cleveland Guardians (13-15), who will answer with Cal Quantrill. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+110). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: German - NYY (2-2, 5.54 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 65.2%, of the 23 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 13-6 (winning 68.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have been underdogs in nine games this season and have come away with the win four times (44.4%) in those contests.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+165) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+210) Aaron Hicks 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+300) Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+280) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+200)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +325 - 3rd

