Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Guardians on May 1, 2023
Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Guardians play at Yankee Stadium on Monday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Domingo Germán Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Germán Stats
- The Yankees' Domingo German (2-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- German has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Germán Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|6.0
|5
|6
|6
|8
|2
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 21
|6.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 15
|6.1
|3
|1
|1
|11
|0
|at Guardians
|Apr. 10
|3.0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 4
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|8
|0
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 23 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 10 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.357/.426 so far this season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Twins
|Apr. 26
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 30 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 21 walks and 17 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .280/.392/.467 slash line on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|2-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 31 hits with four doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a .279/.379/.333 slash line on the season.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
