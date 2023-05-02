Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Aaron Hicks and the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Guardians Player Props
|How to Watch Yankees vs Guardians
|Yankees vs Guardians Odds
|Yankees vs Guardians Prediction
|Yankees vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is batting .156 with four walks.
- Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 18 games this season (27.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this season.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.