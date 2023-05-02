Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.828) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%).
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|14 (87.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.