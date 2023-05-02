Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Tanner Bibee on the hill, May 2 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.366), slugging percentage (.462) and OPS (.828) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
  • Rizzo has gotten a hit in 22 of 29 games this year (75.9%), including five multi-hit games (17.2%).
  • In 13.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 31.0% of his games this year (nine of 29), with two or more RBI four times (13.8%).
  • He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.3%.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
14 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
