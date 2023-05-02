Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo has four doubles and four walks while hitting .246.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 45.8% of his 24 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.
- In 24 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In 20.8% of his games this season, Arroyo has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In eight of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 38 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Kikuchi (4-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 3.00 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.