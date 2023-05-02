The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.

LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 11 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 10 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings