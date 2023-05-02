The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (batting .303 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI), take on starter Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .261 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 17 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (11.5%, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 11 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 games this year (38.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Bibee (1-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
