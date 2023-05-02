The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.

Torres has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this year (20.7%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one.

He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings