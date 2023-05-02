Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .245 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Torres has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- Looking at the 29 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (13.8%), and in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this year (20.7%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|12
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Bibee (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
