The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.259 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee

Tanner Bibee TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.

In nine of 22 games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 9 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings