The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.259 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.
  • In nine of 22 games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
  • The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
