Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.259 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tanner Bibee and the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.
- In nine of 22 games this year, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this year (18.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Guardians allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians are sending Bibee (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
