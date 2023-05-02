Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .257 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Tanner Bibee) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and two walks while batting .242.
- Trevino has gotten a hit in 12 of 18 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- Looking at the 18 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (16.7%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 18 games so far this season.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
