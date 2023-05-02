On Tuesday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.129 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Tanner Bibee
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .193 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 12 of 26 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (15.4%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 26 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Cabrera has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 26 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.99 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bibee (1-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
