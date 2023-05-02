Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to take down Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 40 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Boston is fifth in MLB with a .445 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Boston has scored 169 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .336 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking ninth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 19th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 24th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.358 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in five innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Houck has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker

