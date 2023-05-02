Rob Refsnyder -- hitting .208 with a double, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on May 2 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has a double, a home run and nine walks while batting .196.

Refsnyder has picked up a hit in eight games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

In six games this year (33.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven of 18 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings