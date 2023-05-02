Yankees vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (15-15) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 2.
The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (1-0).
Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Guardians 2.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under 7 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.
- New York has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- New York has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 118 (3.9 per game).
- The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Rangers
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|April 28
|@ Rangers
|L 5-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
|April 29
|@ Rangers
|L 2-0
|Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|L 15-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
|May 1
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
|May 2
|Guardians
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Josh Fleming
|May 8
|Athletics
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs JP Sears
