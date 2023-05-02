Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (15-15) versus the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:05 PM on May 2.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (5-0) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (1-0).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 3, Guardians 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 15 (62.5%) of those contests.

New York has entered nine games this season favored by -160 or more and is 7-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

New York has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 118 (3.9 per game).

The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.68).

Yankees Schedule