Yankees vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The New York Yankees versus Cleveland Guardians game on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Gleyber Torres and Jose Ramirez.
The Guardians have been listed as +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Yankees (-175). The total is 7 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).
Yankees vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Yankees
|-175
|+145
|7
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Yankees Recent Betting Performance
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
Yankees Betting Records & Stats
- The Yankees have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (15-9).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter, New York has gone 4-1 (80%).
- The Yankees have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this contest.
- New York has combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times this season for a 10-19-1 record against the over/under.
- The Yankees have not had a run line set for an outing this season.
Yankees Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|9-8
|6-7
|10-4
|5-11
|12-11
|3-4
