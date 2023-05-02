How to Watch the Yankees vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees meet Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.
- New York ranks 23rd in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees are 26th in the majors with a .225 batting average.
- New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (118 total).
- The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- New York's 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Cole has registered five quality starts this year.
- Cole is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|JP Sears
