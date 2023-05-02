Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees meet Josh Bell and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 11th in MLB action with 35 total home runs.

New York ranks 23rd in MLB with a .375 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 26th in the majors with a .225 batting average.

New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.9 runs per game (118 total).

The Yankees are 26th in baseball with a .297 on-base percentage.

The Yankees strike out 8.5 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

New York's 3.68 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole makes the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 1.11 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole has registered five quality starts this year.

Cole is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/27/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians - Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Gerrit Cole JP Sears

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.