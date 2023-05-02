The New York Yankees (15-15) will lean on Gleyber Torres when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +135 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total is listed at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have won 15, or 62.5%, of the 24 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Yankees have gone 7-2 (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 3-2 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- New York and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The Guardians have come away with five wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +135 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+220) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +350 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.