Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Gleyber Torres, Jose Ramirez and others in the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (5-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 32-year-old's 1.11 ERA ranks second, .836 WHIP ranks seventh, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Apr. 27 6.2 6 2 2 8 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 22 5.2 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Twins Apr. 16 9.0 2 0 0 10 1 at Guardians Apr. 11 7.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Phillies Apr. 5 6.1 3 1 1 8 3

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 24 hits with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.353/.418 so far this season.

Torres hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with a home run and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 29 hits with five doubles, five home runs, 11 walks and 13 RBI.

He's slashing .274/.366/.462 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 31 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .279/.388/.459 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 2-for-2 1 0 0 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has four doubles, a triple, 19 walks and 11 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.375/.330 on the year.

Kwan brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Rockies Apr. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.