The New York Yankees (15-15) will attempt to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Cleveland Guardians (14-15) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Yankees will look to Gerrit Cole (5-0) versus the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (1-0).

Yankees vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (5-0, 1.11 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (5-0) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 1.11 ERA this season with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Cole has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Gerrit Cole vs. Guardians

The Guardians rank 26th in MLB with 111 runs scored this season. They have a .229 batting average this campaign with 17 home runs (29th in the league).

The Guardians have gone 5-for-23 with two doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will look to Bibee (1-0) to open the game and make his second start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

In one games this season, he has a 1.59 ERA and 12.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .273 against him.

