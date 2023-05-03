On Wednesday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is hitting .146 with four walks.

Hicks has gotten a hit in five of 19 games this year (26.3%), with multiple hits twice.

In 19 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least once three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings