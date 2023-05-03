The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, will play at 8:00 PM on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 1, Horford produced 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks in a 119-115 loss against the 76ers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.8 8.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.7 PRA -- 19 18.8 PR 14.5 16 15.1 3PM 1.5 2.3 2.0



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per contest, sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

