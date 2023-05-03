After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .524 this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
  • Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with two homers during his last games.
  • In 80.6% of his games this season (25 of 31), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (41.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in five games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Verdugo has had an RBI in 13 games this year (41.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 21 times this season (67.7%), including five games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
10 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (42 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Manoah (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.88 ERA in 31 1/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
