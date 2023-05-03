After going 2-for-4 with two doubles in his last game, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .905, fueled by an OBP of .381 and a team-best slugging percentage of .524 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 11th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 with two homers during his last games.

In 80.6% of his games this season (25 of 31), Verdugo has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (41.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in five games this season (16.1%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 13 games this year (41.9%), including four multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this season (67.7%), including five games with multiple runs (16.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 13 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings