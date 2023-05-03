Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The 76ers lead the series 1-0.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 112
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs 76ers Injury Report
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- As an 8-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 3-0 against the spread compared to the 16-15-1 ATS record Boston racks up as an 8-point favorite.
- Boston and its opponents have gone over the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Philadelphia and its opponents have (44 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been shining on both offense and defense this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 dimes per contest.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- This season, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).
