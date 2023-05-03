TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) will go head to head on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are players to watch for the Celtics and 76ers, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3

Wednesday, May 3 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The 76ers defeated the Celtics, 119-115, on Monday. James Harden poured in a team-high 45 points for the 76ers, and chipped in one rebound and six assists. Tatum had 39 points, plus 11 rebounds and five assists, for the Celtics.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 39 11 5 1 1 4 Jaylen Brown 23 6 4 1 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 20 3 3 0 0 2

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also putting up 4.6 assists.

Jaylen Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shooting 49.1% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league) with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart posts a team-best 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 22.3 7.4 4.1 0.5 0.8 2.5 Jaylen Brown 20.8 4.9 2.7 0.8 0.3 2.1 Derrick White 14 3.5 3.7 0.6 0.9 1.9 Marcus Smart 11.2 2.9 3.8 1 0.2 1.5 Al Horford 5.7 5.7 2.8 0.7 1.9 1.3

