DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, DJ LeMahieu (.278 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
- LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (11.1%), homering in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), he has scored, and in three of those games (11.1%) he has scored more than once.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (16.7%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
