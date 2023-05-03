On Wednesday, Gleyber Torres (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is batting .245 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this year (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Torres has driven home a run in six games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games.
  • He has scored in 13 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks last in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
