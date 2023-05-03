Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.

Bader picked up a base hit in 60 out of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).

He hit a long ball in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 of 95 games last year (26.3%), Bader drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 36.8% of his games last year (35 of 95), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (10.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 42 GP 41 .229 AVG .270 .277 OBP .310 .340 SLG .372 11 XBH 7 2 HR 3 12 RBI 18 25/7 K/BB 37/8 6 SB 11 Home Away 49 GP 46 31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%) 19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%) 4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

