Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

  • Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bader picked up a base hit in 60 out of 95 games last season (63.2%), with at least two hits in 19 of those contests (20.0%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10 of 95 games in 2022 (10.5%), including 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 25 of 95 games last year (26.3%), Bader drove in a run, and nine of those games (9.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 36.8% of his games last year (35 of 95), he scored at least a run, and in 10 (10.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.229 AVG .270
.277 OBP .310
.340 SLG .372
11 XBH 7
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
25/7 K/BB 37/8
6 SB 11
Home Away
49 GP 46
31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%)
19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%)
4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Guardians pitching staff was 16th in MLB last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allowed 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 3.11 ERA ranks 28th, 1.142 WHIP ranks 29th, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 73rd.
