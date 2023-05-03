On Wednesday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)



Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .189 with three walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a base hit in nine of 22 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 22 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in four of 22 games so far this year.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 9
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is last in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 4.01 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
  • Bieber (2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
