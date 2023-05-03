Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After batting .389 with five doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .396 with nine doubles, two home runs and three walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 80.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 46.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (40.0%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 15 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|8 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 42 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.88 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Seattle Mariners, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 79th, and 8 K/9 ranks 47th.
