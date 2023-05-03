Jose Trevino -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on May 3 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino has two doubles, three home runs and three walks while hitting .234.

In 12 of 19 games this season (63.2%), Trevino has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate).

Trevino has driven in a run in six games this season (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (31.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 8 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings